88,885 Shares in Knoll Inc (KNL) Acquired by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Knoll at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 29.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 48.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNL stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Knoll Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Knoll news, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 7,519 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $176,922.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,906.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $42,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,175. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

