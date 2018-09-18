$88.44 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to announce $88.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.93 million to $88.95 million. FB Financial reported sales of $81.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $345.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.75 million to $346.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $358.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $355.02 million to $361.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.24. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.