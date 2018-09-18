$790.29 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $790.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $779.31 million and the highest is $803.92 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $643.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total value of $7,709,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 292,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,186,000 after purchasing an additional 711,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.46 on Friday, reaching $281.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,271. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $166.74 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

