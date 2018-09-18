77,997 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,650,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,760,000 after acquiring an additional 107,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,551,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,412,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 647,475 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,319,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,581,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 500,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -173.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.48%. analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

