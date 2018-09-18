77,000 Shares in Tribune (TRCO) Acquired by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Tribune as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Tribune in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tribune by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Tribune by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,235,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,048 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tribune by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tribune by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRCO opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tribune has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.40. Tribune had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Tribune from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Tribune from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tribune has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

