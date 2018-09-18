764 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 13,323.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 99,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 241.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Argus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $201.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

