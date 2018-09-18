75,400 Shares in CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Acquired by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CoBiz Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the second quarter worth about $952,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COBZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of COBZ stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $982.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. research analysts predict that CoBiz Financial Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CoBiz Financial news, insider Jeremy Lindner sold 4,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $97,814.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $375,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

