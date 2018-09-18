7,345 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Argus began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

FITB stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.