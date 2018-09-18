59,200 Shares in GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on GLYC. BidaskClub cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GLYC stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

