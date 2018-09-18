58,772 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,942,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,698 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,760,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 645,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 210.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 403,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

