$571.73 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $571.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.75 million and the lowest is $563.20 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $534.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $69,799,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,393.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,407,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,733,000 after buying an additional 691,409 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $16,376,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 140.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 220,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.