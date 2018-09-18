5,032 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Acquired by Signature Financial Management Inc.

Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of BAM opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

