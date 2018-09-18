48,139 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.37% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,863,000 after purchasing an additional 76,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Meta Financial Group’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 4th.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Meta Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Sandler O’Neill set a $120.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

