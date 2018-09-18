420,260 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 420,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 67,804 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,378,564.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,403 shares in the company, valued at $18,606,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 94,013 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,424,893.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,967 shares in the company, valued at $18,723,817.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,330 shares of company stock worth $8,037,760. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

