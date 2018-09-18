4,200 Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Purchased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COMM. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

