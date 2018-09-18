41,493 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $96,197.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAFM opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cfra set a $108.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

