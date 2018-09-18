4,146 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Mercadolibre by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,434,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Mercadolibre by 1,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mercadolibre by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $322.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $417.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp set a $400.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.92.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.