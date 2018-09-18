$404.46 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $404.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $373.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

PBCT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,462. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,377,631.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,254 shares of company stock worth $1,969,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,962,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 76.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

