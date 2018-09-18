40,380 Shares in BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.23% of BankFinancial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BankFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

