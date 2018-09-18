3M Co (MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. 3M reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.97.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

