36,400 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $68.05.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 120.57% and a net margin of 5.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

