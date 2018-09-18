$350.20 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will report $350.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.20 million. SLM reported sales of $282.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. SLM has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 22,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $246,017.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,052.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 217,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 149,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

