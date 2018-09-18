3,202 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 759,615 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $7,732,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,118,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $50,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,014. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

