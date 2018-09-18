$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.66 billion. Anadarko Petroleum reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of APC stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,108,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,140,000 after purchasing an additional 377,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

