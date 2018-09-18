$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,501,628.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,605 shares of company stock worth $12,649,768. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,526,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $35.18. 3,640,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Corning has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

