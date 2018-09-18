2U (TWOU) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of TWOU opened at $78.95 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -146.20 and a beta of -0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at $51,090,224.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 2U by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $7,143,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 2U by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

