25,866 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
PNC opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
