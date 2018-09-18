25,866 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.