23,744 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,065,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 769,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.18, a P/E/G ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 455 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $29,716.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322 shares in the company, valued at $21,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $106,103.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,193. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

