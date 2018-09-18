216,300 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 888.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 610,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 548,306 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

