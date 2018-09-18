-$2.60 EPS Expected for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report ($2.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.91). Shutterfly posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 256.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $182,843.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $182,843.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,663,324.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,479.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,501 shares of company stock worth $6,638,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 116.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 36.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 15.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

SFLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.63. 404,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,970. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

