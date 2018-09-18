$2.34 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.42. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $625,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,666.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,930 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

