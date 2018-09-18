17,900 Shares in Legg Mason Inc (LM) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Legg Mason from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

