1,712 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,384,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

