16,275 Shares in EnerSys (ENS) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 4,106.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 99,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97,529 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $670.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $301,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $350,555.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,616.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock worth $1,732,714. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

