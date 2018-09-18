$154.35 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce $154.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.18 million to $154.52 million. Novanta posted sales of $146.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $604.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.04 million to $605.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $644.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $643.48 million to $645.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Novanta stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $259,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Novanta by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Novanta by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

