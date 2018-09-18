134,338 Shares in Macy’s Inc (M) Purchased by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 134,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Macy’s by 10,087.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

M opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,728.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lenehan bought 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,386.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

