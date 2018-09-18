$13.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $13.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.86 billion and the highest is $13.37 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $12.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $52.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.38 billion to $52.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $54.73 billion to $55.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $370.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 26,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

