120,000 Shares in ITT Inc (ITT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

