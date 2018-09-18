11,104 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $122,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $152,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total transaction of $6,310,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $2,002,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,901,460. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $422.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $255.41 and a 52-week high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

