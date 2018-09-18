10,899 Shares in Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

PLCE stock opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

In other news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $13,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

