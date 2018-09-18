10,005 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10,011.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 898,427 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 63.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,968,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,112,000 after purchasing an additional 763,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

