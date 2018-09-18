$1.25 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.17. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Argus set a $372.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.88. The stock had a trading volume of 516,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,647. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $357.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.89, for a total transaction of $2,166,675.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,496 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,922,458.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $14,939,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illumina by 84.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

