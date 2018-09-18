$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CFO Paul Herendeen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,494,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,474,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,139. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.43. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

