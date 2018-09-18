$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 214.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 455,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. 235,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,339. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

