$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.11 million.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 54,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,126. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after buying an additional 105,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.