$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.41.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 182,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,533. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

