-$0.45 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,058. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.89%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.