$0.44 EPS Expected for Apache Co. (APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apache reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

In related news, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apache by 575.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apache has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

