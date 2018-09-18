$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.02. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $128.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ICAP cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

NBIX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.64. 18,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $126.98.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $214,000.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.