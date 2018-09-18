-$0.40 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 75.07% and a negative net margin of 515.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABUS. B. Riley lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 240,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,206. The firm has a market cap of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.08. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67.

In related news, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $40,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,256,945.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Sofia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,403 shares in the company, valued at $12,347,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $473,518. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,165,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,391,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 1,701,237 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,485,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 1,334,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

